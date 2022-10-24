The coordinators, Tim DeRuyter and Zach Kittley spoke to the media on Monday ahead of this weekend’s clash with Baylor.

The Red Raiders will be facing another quality offense that doesn’t drop back to pass a ton, which is a change from last week against West Virginia.

DeRuyter spoke about the great running back corps that Baylor utilizes which includes the shifty freshman, Richard Reese.

“Explosive player really runs that you know the outside zone well for them,” DeRuyter said. “Has really good vision, and for a guy who is not huge, runs strong between the tackles and running behind his pads has really good balance in that way.”

DeRuyter continued on the experienced offensive line that Baylor has and what problems they may cause for his defensive line. He also mentioned that he wants other players to step up in the pass rush as Tyree Wilson is drawing double, even triple teams at this point in the season.

“A veteran group, I think they really run their scheme probably as well as anybody in our league. Coach Grimes does a great job in their outside zone scheme and teaching it,” DeRuyter said. “It's a difficult offense to prepare for. You know what's coming, everybody that plays them knows what's coming and they're still able to rack up yards.”

Behind that offensive line is Blake Shapen, the sophomore quarterback who has somewhat struggled this season. He is more of a multiple option, and DeRuyter spoke about him on Monday.

“He's an athletic guy, but they don't necessarily use you know, at a time in the quarterback run game,” DeRuyter said. “I think he's a guy that's got a really good feel for the game, plays with really good confidence for young guy, sits in the pocket and knows where he wants to go with the ball.”

On the other side of the football, Kittley spoke about what he is seeing from the Bears defense, giving credit to Dave Aranda and Co. for putting together another good defense.

“They’re a little multiple,” Kittley said. “They're really good at schematically, you know, Ron Robertson and coach Aranda, those guys are the best in the business when it comes to defensive football so a lot of respect for them. They like to do their show blitz from drop out, so we’ve got to be great in communication.”

Kittley continued on another deep and experienced defensive front that he is facing this season and the strides that the offensive line has made this season.

“It’s like every week we’re talking about the defensive lines, this week you’re looking at 6’7” 250, 6’5” 300, 6’6” 360, and 6’4 360 all across the board,” Kittley said. “I think our o-line played really well this weekend. Proud of those guys, Matt Keeler. I mean, first start for him, came out and did a good job played really well.”

Kittley spoke about the continued hope to use the tempo offense to help the offensive line, something that Behren Morton is extremely good at and may be the difference between him and the returning Tyler Shough in this week’s quarterback competition.

“I can help them that time with some tempo calls and we ran a couple plays and we hadn't shown all year that I think really gave them fits in the run game,” Kittley said. “Something we're good at and it benefits us in a lot of ways. We're good at it, our players like it, it protects the O-Line some, the quarterbacks like it, so there's a lot of benefits to it.”