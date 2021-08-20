Kimball combo guard Chauncey Gibson talks Texas Tech offer + previews visit

The Texas Tech coaches are still looking for their first class of 2022 commit, and things are starting to move in a positive direction for the Red Raiders with several prospects.

One of the top remaining targets on the board is Dallas Kimball combo guard Chauncey Gibson, who has set his official visit to Lubbock for September 23rd-25th.

Gibson's recruitment is being led by assistant coach Talvin Hester.

What you need to know...

... Gibson was offered by Texas Tech on July 13th, 2021

... In addition to Texas Tech, Gibson holds offers from Creighton, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, South Florida, Old Dominion and others

... Gibson played his AAU ball for Dallas Showtyme

Texas Tech coaches: "Coach Hester, that's my guy. He tells me everything I need to know, everything that I wanna know. I feel like when I get down there (for the official visit), me and him, we're gonna have like the tightest connection.

He said that he feels like I can play right away and help Tech win a national championship. He likes the way that I can get my team involved, my athleticism and the way I shoot the ball."