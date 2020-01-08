The Red Raider coaching staff received some good news on Tuesday morning when Kilgore J.C. tight end Jackson Pace decided to flip from Big 12 rival Baylor and commit to Texas Tech as a preferred walk on.

Pace had been committed to the Bears since November 23rd but Texas Tech TE's coach Luke Wells offered Pace late Monday and his relationship with the 6-foot-3, 240 pound prospect helped seal the deal.

"I was committed to Baylor and decommitted last night and committed to Tech this morning. I have a great relationship with Coach Wells, I love his energy and he’s just fun to be around. I look forward to building a relationship with the rest of the staff."

Pace's fit in the offense and how the tight end is used in the offense in Lubbock is a big draw for any tight end and certainly was in Jackson's case as well.

"The offense at Tech is perfect for a TE, just about every play, if not every play there’s a TE in the game."

With Baylor enduring a coaching change, it was the perfect time for Pace to flip his commitment though at the end of the day it wasn't an easy choice.

"With the coaching situation at Baylor I’m not sure what’s going to happen and I felt more comfortable with the staff at Texas Tech. I appreciate the opportunity to play at both schools and I have nothing but respect for Baylor."

Pace is already friends with a couple players on the roster which helped with his decision. In the 2019 class Tech signed Kilgore J.C. linebacker Kosi Eldridge and Jackson went to high school at Pleasant Grove which is the same school linebacker Xavier Benson played at.

"One of my best friends from Kilgore College is Kosi Eldridge and Zay Benson who is another buddy of mine that I went to High School with who also plays at Tech!"

Pace is scheduled to arrive in Lubbock on Monday in time for the spring semester, and he's ready to get his career as a Red Raider started.

"I can’t wait to get to Lubbock and get to work! It’s going to be an exciting time!"

On the season Pace was credited with three receptions for 45 yards.

Coming out of high school as a part of the 2017 class, Pace signed with Abilene Christian where he redshirted his freshman year. He then transferred to Arkansas for the spring of 2018 before electing to go the JUCO route for the past two seasons.

