Rewind 15 years to 2005. That season, Texas Tech basketball reached the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament. 13 years would pass until the Red Raiders reached that same mark in 2018. To add, they surpassed that milestone too by reaching the Elite Eight - a program first.

The following year, Chris Beard, in just his third season at the helm, led the Red Raiders to the National Championship game. Two of the biggest factors in that historic run to the Final Four - grad transfers Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens.

Beard's emphasized hitting the grad transfer market heavy and his success with veteran leaders shows. This season, Chris Clarke and TJ Holyfield headlined a young Texas Tech roster and contributed all over the court.

Clarke and Holyfield saw action in at least 30 games apiece last season. Both led the team in total rebounds with Clark grabbing 199 rebounds and Holyfield with 141.

Clarke, a Virginia Tech grad transfer, dished out 137 assists, becoming one of the best passers in the nation.

Since 2017, grad transfers under Beard have produced the highest plus/minus mark, defensive rebound percentage, block percentage and the second-highest assist rate. Those numbers speak volumes to the amount of trust he has in his senior leaders to put them in high-usage roles.

Going back to Mooney and Owens, both reached their goal of playing at the next level. Beard emphasizes reaching team milestones but also preaches helping players reach their individual goals. Mooney and Owens both reached the NBA level after very successful grad transfer seasons.