Texas Tech had a claim as "WRU" in the early-to-mid 2000's. The Red Raiders were putting up prolific passing numbers every season and also sent several receivers to the next level with success - Danny Amendola, Michael Crabtree and Wes Welker to name a few.

Three NFL Drafts have come and gone since 2018, when Keke Coutee became the latest Texas Tech wideout to get drafted. If all goes according to plan, they won't have to wait much longer.

Former 4-star and All-Big 12 selection Erik Ezukanma returns for his fourth season on campus in 2021, and after a couple of solid years he will look to take the next step as he moves over to "Z".

Where does that leave "X", the other outside receiver position? The competition is wide open, and there are up to five (5) legitimate threats to win that spot.

Today we take a look at the options...