Under first year secondary coach Derek Jones, the Texas Tech secondary improved in 2020 after a not-so-great showing in 2019.

Led by First Team All-Big 12 corner Zech McPhearson and honorable mention All-Big 12 senior DaMarcus Fields, the Red Raider defensive backfield finished the year especially strong, holding their last four opponents (TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas) under 225 passing yards.

Still, it wasn't enough overall and the Tech players and coaches will be the first to tell you there was room for improvement.

To help the secondary, the staff brought in several transfers this offseason who have played plenty of Power 5 football:

- Marquis "Muddy" Waters, from Duke

- Rayshad Williams, from UCLA

- Malik Dunlap, from North Carolina State

- Reggie Pearson, from Wisconsin

Waters and Pearson are projected to help out at safety or in the slot, with Williams and Dunlap at cornerback.

With Fields returning for his super senior season, he is almost a lock to nab one of the starting cornerback spots. Who are the candidates to play opposite him?

With fall camp starting in less than two weeks, we take a look at the options...