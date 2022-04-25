Spots are filling up quickly in Texas Tech's 2023 class, but the coaches still have a handful of top targets that they will continue to recruit in the coming months.

One such name, who is coming off a weekend visit to Texas Tech for its annual spring game, is Arlington Bowie wide receiver Kelby Valsin.

RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-2, 175 pound playmaker to learn more about his interest in Tech, other schools under consideration, his decision timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... Valsin announced his offer from Texas Tech on December 16th, 2021.

... He has since picked up additional offers from Utah, Arkansas State, UTSA, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Colorado, TCU, North Texas, Indiana, Incarnate Word, Texas State, California, Boston College, UNLV, SMU and San Diego State.

... As a junior Valsin caught 49 passes for 831 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was named First Team All-District wide receiver following the season.

... Valsin is also a standout on the court, as he was named 8-6A 1st Team all district in basketball.

... Valsin's older brother, Jimmy Valsin, signed with Oregon State as part of the 2021 class.

Spring game visit: "This weekend I saw everything coach (Emmett) Jones was telling me. How they run their offense, how they get the ball down the field and throw it down the field, which is very intriguing to me being a wide receiver. I like to see that a lot."