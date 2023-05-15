One of the fastest rising offensive lineman in the country is Katy guard/center Coen Echols.

Since April 11th he has picked up offers from Purdue, Nebraska, Maryland, Houston, Texas A&M, Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Louisiana, Marshall, Oregon, Georgia Tech, LSU and California as his offer list has ballooned to 27 in total.

RedRaiderSports was one hand at the recent Rivals camp to catch up with Echols and get the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Echols announced his offer from the Red Raiders on March 14th, 2023

...The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect currently lists 27 total offers from programs around the country, including Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kansas and several others

... A dual-sport athlete at the high school level, Echols throws shotput and discus on the varsity track and field team

... As a junior Echols was named 1st team All-District

Rivals camp goals: "Just trying to prove that I'm the best at my position and nobody can really beat me."