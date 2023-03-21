Off-season camps, such as the Rivals Camp Series and Under Armour Next Camp allow prospects the chance to compete against the best of the best, put themselves on the map and increase their visibility among college coaches.

At last weeks Under Amour Camp in Dallas, Katy offensive lineman Coen Echols did just that, putting up excellent testing numbers en route to earning his offer from Texas Tech Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard shortly thereafter.

With the offer Echols has now risen towards the top of the wish list at guard, and the Red Raiders are right in the mix for the 6-foot-3, 290 pound mauler.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was Echols' 11th overall offer but first Power 5. His other offers to date are Colorado State, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Montana State, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas Southern and Utah State

... Echols helped lead Katy to a 14-1 record and a Class 6A Division II semifinal appearance in 2022

... Echols also competes in track and field, where he throws Shot Put and Discus. Per his athletic.net profile his personal record in the Shot Put is 50 feet, and 130-feet, 3 inches in the Discus

... The last player out of Katy to sign with Texas Tech was linebacker Ty Kana in the 2022 class

Relationship with James Blanchard: "He's a great coach. I've been talking to him since last year. He's really like a brother type person, he gets to you person-to-person. He understands you and he's young as well. I don't know how young but he seems like a young guy, somebody I can get to know personally. He's kinda like a friend as well. He's a coach and a friend at the same time."