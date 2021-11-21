Katy linebacker Ty Kana breaks down decision to commit to Texas Tech

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has hit the recruiting trail hard, and less than two weeks into his new position as the head man in Lubbock his efforts are already paying off.

McGuire and the Red Raiders had a two-commitment Sunday, led off by Katy linebacker Ty Kana (Amarillo OL Erik Gray would commit later in the day).

It was on Kana's official visit, which was also his first time to meet McGuire in person. Kana saw all he needed to this weekend to shut down his recruitment and commit to Texas Tech.

"We landed in Lubbock and went to eat, that's the first thing we did. Met with coach McGuire, that's actually the first time I've met him in person because I hadn't been to Baylor previously. Immediately I could see how great of a person he was, how true he was in his character.

After that we went to campus and they took us on a campus tour where we got to see everything, all the Spanish architecture. That was one of the things I really liked about campus was the Spanish architecture to it. That was pretty cool. They took us through the facilities... they're actually gonna get knocked down pretty soon. Saw all that. After that we did the photoshoot and that was cool. Got some really good pictures.

Then we had the game. The electricity, you could just feel it. The crowd was awesome."

Joey McGuire coached linebackers at Baylor but as of now Texas Tech does not yet have it's next defensive coordinator or position coaches. Kana says that McGuire told him no matter who the coordinator will end up being, the Red Raiders will be playing strong defense.

"Coach said he's looking around (at a defensive coordinator). He said that decision might not be made until after signing day, but one thing he did say was that we are gonna play defense. He's looking for a strong, tough, defense. Smart players to fit in that defense and he's building himself a defense, that's for sure."