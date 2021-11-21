Katy linebacker Ty Kana breaks down decision to commit to Texas Tech
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has hit the recruiting trail hard, and less than two weeks into his new position as the head man in Lubbock his efforts are already paying off.
McGuire and the Red Raiders had a two-commitment Sunday, led off by Katy linebacker Ty Kana (Amarillo OL Erik Gray would commit later in the day).
It was on Kana's official visit, which was also his first time to meet McGuire in person. Kana saw all he needed to this weekend to shut down his recruitment and commit to Texas Tech.
"We landed in Lubbock and went to eat, that's the first thing we did. Met with coach McGuire, that's actually the first time I've met him in person because I hadn't been to Baylor previously. Immediately I could see how great of a person he was, how true he was in his character.
After that we went to campus and they took us on a campus tour where we got to see everything, all the Spanish architecture. That was one of the things I really liked about campus was the Spanish architecture to it. That was pretty cool. They took us through the facilities... they're actually gonna get knocked down pretty soon. Saw all that. After that we did the photoshoot and that was cool. Got some really good pictures.
Then we had the game. The electricity, you could just feel it. The crowd was awesome."
Joey McGuire coached linebackers at Baylor but as of now Texas Tech does not yet have it's next defensive coordinator or position coaches. Kana says that McGuire told him no matter who the coordinator will end up being, the Red Raiders will be playing strong defense.
"Coach said he's looking around (at a defensive coordinator). He said that decision might not be made until after signing day, but one thing he did say was that we are gonna play defense. He's looking for a strong, tough, defense. Smart players to fit in that defense and he's building himself a defense, that's for sure."
Kana was on his official visit at the same as Everman OL Seth Martin, Choctaw (OK) OL Cade McConnell and Pflugerville ATH Sidney Mbanasor, and he got to connect with all three.
"Yeah, I did. There were three other visitors and they had actually gotten there before me. It was cool catching up with them, talking about what all they did before and we hung out last night. But yeah, I met up with all of them and that was pretty cool."
Now committed, Kana has also been added to the commit group chat and started developing closer relationships with his future teammates.
"Yeah, the other commits added me to the group chat right away so I'm connecting with all the commits. It's pretty cool."
Now committed, Kana can turn his focus 100% back to his Katy Tigers, who are 12-0 on the season and will look to continue their quest for a championship this Friday when they take on the 10-2 C.E. King Panthers.
"Right now I'm just focused on Katy. I got all of this out of the way, I'm committed, I'm not going anywhere so in my mind I don't have to worry about it anymore. Right now we have to go win a championship at Katy.
We just gotta be ourselves, stay true to what we know. Go back to our roots of last year. Be tough, smart, depend on each other, trust each other. That's a big thing for us and just play like how we know to play."
Kana plans to sign in December and arrive in Lubbock over the winter break as a mid-year enrollee. When asked what he brings to the table, he says Tech fans should expect a playmaker who is coming to work.
"You got a playmaker. You got someone who is coming in to work and someone who is coming in to play, so it'll be a fun ride."