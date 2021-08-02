Judson ATH Anthony Evans III earns Texas Tech offer + recaps Junior Day

The Texas Tech coaches hosted a Junior Day late last week, filled with several talented prospects from around the state of Texas.

One recruit who made his way up to Lubbock and earned an offer in the process with Converse Judson athlete Anthony Evans III.

Evans is being recruited to play inside receiver at Texas Tech and was offered by IR/TE's coach Luke Wells.

What you need to know...

... Tech became Evans III's 11th offer, joining programs such as Arkansas, Houston, Iowa State, TCU and others

... As a sophomore Evans III caught 10 passes for 270 yards and two scores. He also added 117 kickoff return yards and another touchdown.

... Should Evans III choose Texas Tech, he wouldn't the first in his family to do so. He is the nephew of former Red Raider defensive back and 5th round NFL Draft pick Anthony Malbrough.

Texas Tech coaches: "I've been talking to Tech for about a month now. I met them at UTSA's camp in June. I've been talking to coach Luke Wells the most.

Being that I'm class of 2023, we cannot really talk a lot yet but he seems like a pretty good, pretty cool dude. A coach I would like to be around. He's a joking person but we're just trying to still build that relationship, especially now since I got the offer and I have the possibility and chance of playing for him as my coach here in the near future."

Fit at the next level: "Tech is recruiting me to play inside receiver. First I'd like to say that I'll play anywhere the program needs me to play, wherever that is they feel I need to play for the team to be successful, but I feel with my talent I should be able to play outside. Outside is where I'm more comfortable at."