Judson ATH Anthony Evans III earns Texas Tech offer + recaps Junior Day
The Texas Tech coaches hosted a Junior Day late last week, filled with several talented prospects from around the state of Texas.
One recruit who made his way up to Lubbock and earned an offer in the process with Converse Judson athlete Anthony Evans III.
Evans is being recruited to play inside receiver at Texas Tech and was offered by IR/TE's coach Luke Wells.
What you need to know...
... Tech became Evans III's 11th offer, joining programs such as Arkansas, Houston, Iowa State, TCU and others
... As a sophomore Evans III caught 10 passes for 270 yards and two scores. He also added 117 kickoff return yards and another touchdown.
... Should Evans III choose Texas Tech, he wouldn't the first in his family to do so. He is the nephew of former Red Raider defensive back and 5th round NFL Draft pick Anthony Malbrough.
Texas Tech coaches: "I've been talking to Tech for about a month now. I met them at UTSA's camp in June. I've been talking to coach Luke Wells the most.
Being that I'm class of 2023, we cannot really talk a lot yet but he seems like a pretty good, pretty cool dude. A coach I would like to be around. He's a joking person but we're just trying to still build that relationship, especially now since I got the offer and I have the possibility and chance of playing for him as my coach here in the near future."
Fit at the next level: "Tech is recruiting me to play inside receiver. First I'd like to say that I'll play anywhere the program needs me to play, wherever that is they feel I need to play for the team to be successful, but I feel with my talent I should be able to play outside. Outside is where I'm more comfortable at."
What stood out on the visit: "I really enjoyed meeting the other recruits and meeting all the coaching staff. Trying on the jerseys, all the different colorways. Getting a tour of the facilities, that's always a cool thing during these visits."
What the offer meant to him: "It means a lot honestly, being that my uncle (Anthony Malbrough) played there. He played there in the late 90's, so it means lot that he took that path and I have the opportunity to take that same path as him, making it to the league coming out of Texas Tech.
Luke Wells was the coach who offered me. On the visit all the recruits went swimming, but I live six hours away so I didn't have time to do that and had to go back home. Coach Wells met us by the facilities as we were about to leave and he told me and my family 'Congratulations, you just received a scholarship to Texas Tech' and I just told him thank you and how big of a blessing it was.
He knows how much the offer meant to me, yeah it's offer No. 11 but it still hits me like it's my first offer."
Other programs he wants to go visit this season: "I'm gonna go see Texas, TCU, Houston. I think Tech and Houston open the season together so I'm gonna be at that game. UTSA because they're my local school around here. I also see myself making a visit back to Lubbock. Just keep building that relationship like I said."
What he needs to do to accomplish junior season goals: "Be a leader, that's a big thing. I want to be a leader of this team, which I am gonna be a leader of this team. This team is gonna rely on me and a couple of other guys to get our heads right, focus. Going to practice every day, focus on our goals. Obviously we want to win a state championship but that's not always gonna happen. There are hundreds of other schools in 6A that want the same goal but we just wanna win as many games as possible, play for each other and that's all we can hope for."