One of the top junior college prospects in the country sits high on Texas Tech's big board.

Hutchinson C.C. wideout Malik Benson, a First Team NJCAA All American, picked up his offer from Texas Tech back on December 2nd, 2021. At the time, the Red Raiders were his first Power 5 offer and second overall. His offer list has now grown to include 14 total schools, including recent offers from Tennessee, South Carolina and Oregon among others.

Benson says his initial recruitment by Texas Tech started with Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard, and has now grown to include offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and senior offensive analyst Kirk Bryant, too.

"It was coach Blanchard, he's the one that offered me. I just started talking to coach Kittley and coach Bryant like a couple weeks ago. My relationship with them is pretty good. We talk almost every day.

They like that I'm a playmaker. When the ball touches my hand I can put the ball in the end zone."

Benson is looking for an offense that will get him the ball as a receiver, and there wasn't a better passing offense than Kittley's Western Kentucky unit in 2021. Kittley's offense accounted for over 6,000 passing yards and had two 1,400 yard receivers. Benson says those stats definitely caught his attention.

"That's definitely gonna play a big factor in where I'm gonna go. I know if I go to (Texas Tech), I'll get the ball a lot."