Texas Tech offered a pair of defensive lineman from Trinity Valley C.C. on Tuesday morning, with Perry Cole and Tavion Atkinson announcing offers from the Red Raiders.

While Cole is a December grad and will play next season at his school of choice, Atkinson plans on staying in JUCO until December 2025, making him a class of 2026 recruit.

Atkinson and Trinity Valley C.C. kicked off their season last week with a 37-30 win over Independence Community College, a game in which the 6-foot-5, 280 pound Atkinson put up 9 tackles and 1 quarterback hit.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Atkinson for his thoughts on the Texas Tech offer and more.

... Atkinson is a true freshman at Trinity Valley C.C., he played his high school football at Houston MacArthur HS.

... Coming out of HS, Atkinson held offers from UTSA and Texas State among others

... In HS, Atkinson competed for Houston MacArthur's track & field program, setting personal records in the Shot Put (42' 1") and Discus (159' 6")

Texas Tech offer: "I was expecting it because my coach had told me that they were looking at me. He (Blanchard) had told me that they like defensive lineman who run to the ball and stuff and that I'm a fit for their defense. I'd love to go up there and play for him."