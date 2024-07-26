JT Toppin settling into new home with lofty expectations for 2024-25
Texas Tech’s biggest transfer of the offseason, the blue-chip prospect out of New Mexico in center JT Toppin has been in Lubbock for two months after announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders in late May.
Toppin’s announcement was a bombshell around the college basketball world, and the early returns for the Red Raiders have been more than promising.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news