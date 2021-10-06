Josh Burger gives Tech line the option of versatility

You only get 85 scholarships in college football, so every player’s value is very much defined by what he can contribute – not a whole lot different than life in the real world.

The obvious motivation for every one of those 85 guys, of course, is to hone their craft to the point where they are valuable, needed and irreplaceable.

There are a couple of methods to accomplish that. One is to carve a niche as a jack-of-all-trades, which is something Texas Tech super senior Josh Burger has certainly mastered, with a memorable new chapter added last week in the Red Raiders’ gritty 23-20 victory at West Virginia.

And for a program that has to rely on any means possible to be creative with personnel compared to fellow Power-5 competitors, Burger is a perfect example of getting the absolute maximum value from one scholarship.

In the 15th start of his Red Raiders’ career, the affable Ohio native slid down two spots to the center position to fill in for injured linemate Dawson Deaton. It was Burger’s first career start in the middle of the offensive line in college and a full-on look at how versatile and valuable he is to the Texas Tech program.

In fact, Burger’s last turn in the middle was back in the 6th grade in Aurora, Ohio, when he didn’t have a choice. His size as a pre-teen necessitated that.

“I was definitely overweight,” a smiling Burger said Tuesday during a weekly media session. “In the 3rd grade, I had to play with kids in the 5th and 6th grades, then I had to leave the youth league to go play for a private school."