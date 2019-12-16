After what Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells preached and called his best season at Tech, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was named a second team All-American by the AP.

Brooks finished his senior year with 108 total tackles, which included 66 solo and 20 tackles-for-loss. Unfortunately, Brooks missed the final game of the season against the Texas Longhorns due to a torn labrum.

As far as other honors, Brooks was named to the All-Big 12 football first team. Brooks was one of five Red Raiders to be named to an All Big 12 team, including freshman punter Austin McNamara and cornerback Douglas Coleman joining him in First Team honors.

In addition, the potential NFL linebacker was also tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year for the state of Texas on Wednesday by the staff of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, according to Texas Tech Athletics.







