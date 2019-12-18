Join now and get $75 in free Nike gear
USE PROMO CODE "NIKE"
THE OFFER
New annual subscribers get 25 percent off your first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Current subscribers who upgrade to an annual account can also take advantage of the savings. Receive 25 percent off your first year and the $75.00 digital gift code to Nike.com. Just go to your user profile and visit the subscription tab (sign in required). From there, see the subscription module; hit the upgrade button. Remember to enter promo code "Nike"!
USE PROMO CODE "NIKE"
DETAILS
- Have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the certificate.
- This offer can not be combined with any other promotion on Rivals.com.
- Valid for new annual subscriptions only (or monthly subscribers upgrading to annual).
- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the NIKE digital gift code.
- Offer is valid while supplies last, and will not extend beyond December 31, 2019.
- Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone. For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us