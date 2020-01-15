Texas Tech offensive line coach Steve Farmer was looking to add lineman to get on campus in time for spring ball, and the latest addition to the OL room is from Jireh Prep's (North Carolina) Wyatt Garrity. The two have not been in contact long but a preferred walk on offer from coach Farmer was all Garrity needed to give his commitment to the Red Raiders.

"We've been in contact since last week, but back in my early days of high school I went to Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He was the offensive line coach at Utah State and we did our camps there every summer. So I knew him from that and he brought that up when we talked on Friday and he offered me a preferred walk on.

Since then we've just been in contact and working on getting everything ironed out with the details of when I'm going to be there and all that."

For Wyatt, he's always wanted to play big time Power 5 football. He was actually committed to West Virginia this summer before electing to go to Prep School for a year. While he had other offers from smaller colleges, he couldn't pass up the opportunity at Texas Tech.

"I had some D1 offers, I had some lower tier offers, but it's always been my goal to play at the highest level. Time was kind of running out because I wanted to be somewhere for spring ball to get a jump on things and this was the best opportunity I had. I believe in coach Farmer, I believe in coach Wells and I like the program."