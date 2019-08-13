Riko Jeffers was amongst a talented linebacker core last season ran by former Texas Tech defensive coordinator David Gibbs. Now that former Red Raider linebacker Dakota Allen has departed to the NFL, the saddle on the horse needs a new rider alongside Jordyn Brooks, another key returner behind the defensive line. Jeffers looks to be that fit.

Jeffers appeared in all 12 games played last season, including one start against Kansas State. The junior from Garland Sachse (TX) put together quite a sophomore campaign posting 71 tackles, finishing third on the team behind Brooks and Allen. In addition, Jeffers also ranked tied for second on the team with seven tackles for loss.

This season, with a new coaching staff, looks to be no different despite the new changes to the Matador defense. However, new changes mean different looks and formations.

Jeffers said to expect the Red Raiders to be running back between 3-3-5 and 4-2-5 packages because they will be changing it up quite a bit.

Jeffers also mentioned the defense expects to get more into their defensive packages and become more familiar with them during fall camp.

“During our spring (camp),” Jeffers said, “we didn’t get all the way through it because we have so much defense, but during this fall camp, we’ll be able to get into our nickel, stuff like that, and be able to change it up for the offense and show then new looks.”

Jeffers said he wants to see a lot of communication with the defense from day one and throughout training camp.

“Being able to vocalize and tell people what they need to do,” Jeffers said, “in the heap of the moment because with the new scheme that we have, we have to communicate. We have to let each other know what’s going on because we’re all moving really fast.”

Although Jeffers won’t be matching up against his own teammates on upcoming Saturdays, he has seen a lot of offensive players making plays throughout the summer.

“Really all of them are making plays,” Jeffers said. “Not going to lie, some people I’ve seen making pays is (Erik Ezukanma), (Myller Royals), (Ta’Zhawn Henry), (SaRodorick Thompson), (Jax Welch). Not going to lie, Jax has definitely made plays. I’ve seen (Alan Bowman) and (Jett Duffey) make some really good passes. The O-line has been doing well, from (Terence Steele) to (Travis Bruffy). Pretty much all around, everybody has improved.

Some of the defense has had players to look up to, such as junior cornerback DaMarcus Fields with former Red Raider Jah’Shawn Johnson, who signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. For Jeffers, that player is Allen, who was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh and final round of the 2019 NFL Draft.