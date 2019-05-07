2019 SG Jahmius Ramsey of Duncanville HS is now a 5-star player and the No. 21 player in the country, per the latest Rivals class of 2019 rankings.

Texas Tech's 2019 recruiting class is now up to No. 12 in the nation. This marks the first time in Texas Tech basketball history that the Red Raiders will have a 5-star player on their roster.

The 2019 SportsDayHS boys basketball Player of the Year is coming off a very impressive senior year campaign in high school, where he led the Duncanville Panthers to the 6A State Championship, their first since 2007.

He recently participated in several all star games this spring - The Big Baller Brand All-American Game, the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, the Jordan Brand Classic, and the Ballislife All-American Game, where he was named MVP.