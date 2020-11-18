RedRaiderSports - Jahmi'us Ramsey selected No. 43 overall by Sacramento Kings

Jahmi'us Ramsey selected No. 43 overall by Sacramento Kings
Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey is heading to the West Coast as he was selected 43rd overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Ramsey becomes the third straight Red Raider to be selected in the NBA Draft. Zhaire Smith, who was also a freshman when he declared for the NBA Draft, was selected sixteenth overall by the Phoenix Suns before being shortly being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers. Jarrett Culver was the most recent first round selectee taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who took explosive Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.
Ramsey was selected as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and also named to the All-Big 12 Second Team to headline his one-and-done year at Texas Tech.
In his lone year with the Red Raiders, the former Duncanville state champion averaged 15 points and four rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from deep and 44.2 percent from the field, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
Ramsey had a season-high 27 points early in the season against Long Island. In addition, he had a monster exhibition game scoring 44 points in 94-92 thriller over Mega Bemax.
On Ramsey’s scouting report, it lists Ramsey as a “fairly good shooter, especially from deep.” On the other hand, the con to that is his streakiness. Ramsey also needs to improve on his free throw shooting, which showed at critical points in the season. Moreover, scouts wrote he lacks an “elite first step” and “struggles to finish in traffic.” Back on the pro side, he added ball security and decent rebounder for his size.
Overall, Ramsey’s NBA scouting report said he is a talented player who was expected to go in the late first, early second round and can be a microwave-type scorer in the NBA.
