Offers and info: Jacobs currently holds three offers from Texas Tech, North Texas and McNeese State. He mentioned the offer from Tech came two weeks ago from Coach (Zac) Spavital and that the coaches had been to the school this spring. The coaches told Jacobs that his relentless effort and speed on the field when attacking the football were a few of the main reasons they offered.

South Grand Prairie inside linebacker Taylor Jacobs added an offer from the Texas Tech coaches two weeks ago. The 6-foot-2, 212-lb prospect does not announce offers on social media and rarely posts anything football related, so this new offer flew completely under the radar. In fact, his Rivals profile did not exist until late last week, but it sounds like several college programs are evaluating Jacobs this spring.

"Yes, the offer did surprise me when I got it from Tech. It was the same day they offered my teammate Myles (Jernigan). I'm taking an official visit to Texas Tech on June 8th."

Visits: Jacobs has already visited North Texas this spring and mentioned that he already has an official visit scheduled to Texas Tech on June 8th. At the moment, he does not have any other visits scheduled, but did mention he would look at the schedule again once the school year ends.

Looking for: When asked what he was looking for during the upcoming official visit to Texas Tech, Jacobs mentioned learning more about the defensive system and getting a chance to tour the campus, learn more about the school itself.



Busy spring: College coaches are very familiar with South Grand Prairie and it is located on the infamous "I-20 Corridor", so several programs have been through this spring to evaluate Jacobs. The linebacker mentioned that coaches from Oklahoma State, Houston, TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, Arizona State, Clemson and SMU have been showing interest.