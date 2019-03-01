Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 10:25:48 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Jack's Players of the Week

Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

This past week was a busy one for Texas Tech sports as basketball continued its winning streak defeating both Kansas and Oklahoma State at home, and baseball continued its own winning streak by swe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}