Jack's Players of the Week
Texas Tech was able to rebound after a hard loss to Kansas to defeat West Virginia at home, 81-50. Head coach Chris Beard said, after the victory against the Mountaineers, that his team responded, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news