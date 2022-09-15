We chatted with Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpack Central, the Rivals affiliate for NC State, ahead of this weekend’s matchup in Raleigh.

Zembal spoke about the threat from NC State’s quarterback Devin Leary, echoing the sentiment from defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter earlier in the week.

“Leary does some similar things to the Houston quarterback that Texas Tech just faced,” Zembal said. “I think he’s a little more accurate, and a little more zip on the ball. Leary did not play as well as he would like against East Carolina, but I expect him to play a good, sharp game. For Leary’s standards is probably flirting with 300 yards, 2-3 touchdowns, and he usually doesn’t make a mistake turnover wise.”

Zembal continued on the struggles against East Carolina and how the Red Raiders could learn from that game.

“They did a couple things I thought. They took away any kind of deep balls on the outside,” Zembal said. “What hurt NC State offensively in that game was they had two different trips inside the two-yard line and didn’t punch it in.”

Zembal spoke about the running back room and what they can bring to the contest this weekend.

“(Jordan) Houston is pretty quick, the smaller of the two. NC State has a pretty good screen package when they want to turn to him,” Zembal said. “(Demie) Sumo-Karngbaye is a little bigger. I think he could be a very solid, flirt with 1,000 yards type running back in the future. They don’t have a big 6’5” 230 pound running back like Texas Tech has, but Sumo-Karngbaye is likely their best option on third down.”

Zembal continued to speak about the offense and the number one target Thayer Thomas.

“Thayer is versatile, a very good, well-rounded athlete,” Zembal said. “He knows how to make catches in traffic, he knows how to get open and makes things happen in the middle. I personally like him more in the slot but he’s typically outside. He’s a very good college wide receiver.”

Zembal spoke about who has been standing out on the defensive side of the ball.

“The way NC State has their scheme is with a 3-3-5, the defensive line ties up tacklers but don’t really make big plays. They have one sack on the year,” Zembal said. “They do have really good linebackers, they are the ones who are expected to make the plays and will blitz a lot.”





Zembal’s Score Prediction: NC State 27, Texas Tech 24.