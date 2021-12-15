It took a family effort to help McGuire build his football family

Family, family, family… that was the sentiment that echoed the loudest when Joey McGuire talked about his first ever recruiting class and the all-around efforts that went into constructing it over the past month.

McGuire praised the work of his new coaching staff on the recruiting trail and in the film room, led by James Blanchard and Cody Bellaire.

“Whenever I get here in the morning, they’re already watching video,” McGuire noted. “When I leave at night, they’re still watching video. That is what they do, and they take great pride in evaluating. We watch film and we evaluate players. That’s what we do”

The work didn’t stop there; even the wives of the new coaches on staff would put a pause on packing and moving to catch flights out to Lubbock to help host on recruiting weekends.

McGuire also commended the efforts of the previous coaching staff and noted that their obvious love for Texas Tech helped hold everything together during the transition phase and added just how much that says about them.

Red Raider Nation should give themselves a pat on the back tonight. The impact a fanbase can have on recruits shouldn’t be overlooked or undersold and McGuire expressed just that.

“This fanbase has been incredible,” McGurie said. “One of the guys sent out a tweet that he committed, and he was going ‘oh my gosh, Patrick Mahomes just liked my tweet.’ You’ve got guys like that who love their university. Josh Abbott loves his university. When you’ve got that kind of fanbase, and our fans are awesome, so when I send something out or a kid says he has an offer, Texas Tech is behind us. They get excited about playing for a team that has that kind of support.”

The total team effort from everyone involved helped Texas Tech land the 39th ranked recruiting class in the country according to Rivals. Despite having the highest rated class since 2012, the Red Raiders still have room to grow and improve over the next two months, with National Signing Day still to come on February 22nd. McGuire noted that he would like to sign one additional offensive lineman to the class.

“We might have a couple more,” McGuire said. “I could see us signing at least two more in February if not before. Even maybe today.”



