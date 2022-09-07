With #25 Houston headed to Lubbock for a rematch of last year’s season opener in Houston, we take a look at some of the impact players for the Cougars. Clayton Tune – Quarterback: Tune has developed quite a bit since the Red Raiders last saw him. Last season, Tech held Tune to 174 yards on 27 completions with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Since then, Tune has only lost one game as the Cougar quarterback, the American Conference Championship Game against then No. 4 Cincinnati.

Tune was mentioned by defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter as a threat that adjusts the game plan. “He’s a veteran guy, a live arm,” DeRuyter said. “He’s one of those guys that defensive coordinators don’t like, he can beat you with his legs along with his arm.”

Nathaniel Dell – Wide Receiver: Dell, the pre-season All-American, picked up right where he left off against UTSA after his breakout sophomore season with two touchdown catches and 50 receiving yards on Saturday. Last season, Dell led the Cougars in receiving against the Red Raiders and will likely do the same this coming Saturday.

DeRuyter spoke about the standout receiver earlier in the week. “He’s a terrific receiver,” DeRuyter said. “He’s quick and fast, he understands how to run a really crisp route. We’ve got to know where he’s at all the time. They’re going to find ways to get him the ball and we’ve got to figure out a way to not let that happen.” Joseph Manjack IV – Wide Receiver: Manjack, the transfer from USC showed out in his debut as a Cougar with a touchdown catch and 42 yards on three catches. The former three-star will likely be a major target for Tune in Saturday’s contest.

Brandon Campbell – Running Back: Campbell headlines a young running back core for the Cougars that includes Stacy Sneed and former Red Raider Ta’Zhawn Henry. Campbell led the group against the Roadrunners with 58 yards on 15 carries. Nelson Ceaser - Defensive Line: Ceaser, the sophomore, was one of the most impactful players for the Cougars against UTSA with an interception, four total tackles and a quarterback hurry. He will likely give the Red Raider offensive line a true test this weekend. D’Anthony Jones – Defensive Line: Jones led the Cougars with three quarterback hurries against the Roadrunners and showed out against the Red Raiders last season, recording a sack along with two solo tackles. Donovan Mutin – Linebacker: The fifth-year senior and team captain is the most experienced piece of the Houston linebacking core and continued to standout against UTSA recording 11 total tackles including one for a 14-yard loss. Against Tech last season Mutin didn’t miss a beat recording 8 total tackles. Alex Hogan – Defensive Back: The former Red Raider is one of the standout members of the Houston defense and has developed into a nice piece for the Cougars. After 18 games at Tech, he transferred to Houston and immediately became a starter recording two interceptions including a pick six against Rice.

