Pearland four-star defensive end Gilbert Ibeneme announced his commitment to the Red Raiders this afternoon, making him the program's No. 16 commitment in the 2019 class.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound lineman officially visited last month and mentioned that he felt at home on the South Plains.

"On my official visit to Texas Tech, not only did I love it there, but my parents loved it as well," Ibeneme said. "The coaches really made us feel at home. Lubbock is a true college town and they are really big on football there, I really liked that.

"Plus, I was around the players a lot and we all went to this Top Golf type place together. They made me feel like I was part of the team already."

Ibeneme had several other options and could have delayed his commitment into the fall, but recently decided that it was his time.

"I was just ready to make my decision," Ibeneme said. "There was no time to wait, I talked with my parents and they knew I was really liking Texas Tech. My brother is there at Tech and I just decided that it was my time to commit.

"I sent Coach (Terrance) Jamison a text a few days ago, then we connected and talked on the phone. He was really excited and told me they were ready for me. I'm supposed to talk with the other coaches soon, but they have all been in contact with messages saying congrats and welcome to the family, things like that."