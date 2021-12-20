I remember when...these MSU Bulldogs were once Texas Tech targets

With Texas Tech set to play Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl next Tuesday, December 28th, we decided to take a look at the Bulldogs' roster with a trip back down memory lane. There isn't too much recruiting crossover between the two programs but there is some, and we highlight those prospects below. Of course there are several coaching ties between the Red Raiders and Bulldogs, with the following coaches listed on Mississippi State's coaching page: Head coach Mike Leach - former Texas Tech head coach 2000-2009 Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Matt Brock - former Texas Tech assistant 2013-2015 Cornerbacks Darcel McBath - former Texas Tech player 2004-2008 Senior Associate A.D./Football Dave Emerick - former Texas Tech chief of staff 2004-2009 Here are the players that Texas Tech once wanted, and will now have to face.

Preston was a top target for Kliff Kingsbury and staff, eventually choosing Mississippi State over a total of 19 offers. Tech was listed in Preston's top four, and he made an official visit over the summer as well, but it was not enough. In four seasons on campus, Preston has played 868 defensive snaps with the majority of those (500) coming in the 2020 season. So far in 2021 he's played 213 snaps, with a season grade of 68.8.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZXhhcyBUZWNoIOKaq++4j/CflLQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1lTRXNrSU1LV20iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZU0Vza0lNS1dtPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNoYXduIFByZXN0b24gSnIuIChAU2F2YWdlN2V2ZW4p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2F2YWdlN2V2ZW4vc3Rh dHVzLzg3ODAwMjQyNjYyMzY3NjQxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDIyLCAyMDE3PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Texas Tech offered Knox in December 2019, but the Red Raiders never seriously factored into his recruitment. Knox would take visits to programs such as Texas, Baylor and Alabama, and he ended up committing to Mississippi State in June 2020. Knox has played five snaps in his career so far on offense, and has yet to make a reception.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHNheSBJIGhhdmUgZWFybmVkIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZy b20gVGV4YXMgdGVjaCBSZWQgUmFpZGVycyDinaTvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdURz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby90b3k5ZHZUbW4yIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdG95OWR2VG1uMjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwn4OPIChAc2F5eXRlZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYXl5dGVkL3N0YXR1cy8xMjA4MTA2MTYyMDMxMzQ1 NjY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDE5PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Page had the best chance to become a Red Raider out of these prospects, seeing as he was actually committed to the program for a couple months. Page had an interesting recruitment to say the least. His first commitment was to Kansas State in early May, 2020. Texas Tech would offer a week later, and he would quickly open things up. After a commitment to Texas Tech in August, Mississippi State would come with an offer a few days after that, and once again he would later flip to the Bulldogs. Page is credited with nine (9) tackles this season, with eight of those coming in the blowout win vs Tennessee State. He has played 52 defensive snaps on the season plus another 153 on special teams.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0d1 bnpVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0d1bnpV cDwvYT7wn5GG8J+PvvCflqTinaTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L01WRnZhSzdHUkwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NVkZ2YUs3R1JMPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IDYucGFnZXMgKEBEZXNoYXduUGFnZTcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVzaGF3blBhZ2U3L3N0YXR1cy8xMzAwODM0 MDUyNTg1NDYzODA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx LCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The former three-star quarterback from Liberty Christian was never offered by Texas Tech, but he was recruited at some level and took an unofficial visit to the South Plains in February, 2019. Mississippi State offered a couple weeks before signing day and was able to land his commitment.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gQ29hY2ggV2VsbHMgYW5kIHRoZSBUZXhhcyBU ZWNoIEZvb3RiYWxsIFN0YWZmIGZvciBob3N0aW5nIGEgZ3JlYXQgZXZlbnQh ICBXZSBlbmpveWVkIGdldHRpbmcgdG8gdmlzaXQgYW5kIGhlYXIgYWJvdXQg dGhlIHZpc2lvbiBmb3IgUmVkIFJhaWRlciBGb290YmFsbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UVFVDb2FjaFdlbGxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUVFVDb2FjaFdlbGxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoWW9zdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hZb3N0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoS2VycnlDb29rcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLZXJy eUNvb2tzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jvc3NS b2J5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUm9zc1JvYnkxPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhcjIwcnVpej9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FyMjBydWl6PC9hPiBAU3RldmVuX0dyZWVrIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdmVyb25lbWNraW5sZXkyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB2ZXJvbmVtY2tpbmxleTI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EWDNDU01hZnNvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFgz Q1NNYWZzbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5pZWwgR3JlZWsgKEBEYW5pZWxH cmVlazEyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhbmllbEdy ZWVrMTIvc3RhdHVzLzEwOTk4MDc0NzE4MjMxNDcwMDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjQsIDIwMTk8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Green was offered by Texas Tech coming out of Houston Heights high school, but ended up signing with Texas. Green played over 350 snaps in both of the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Austin, but entered the transfer portal following the firing of Tom Herman and decided on Mississippi State for his next stop.

So far in 2021 he's started 10 of the Bulldogs' 12 games, playing a total of 636 snaps. He's been credited with 42 tackles and two interceptions.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3VzdG9uIChUWCkgUmVhZ2FuIDIwMTggQ0IgSmFsZW4gR3JlZW4g YWRkcyBhIG5ldyBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZXhhc1RlY2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZXhhc1RlY2g8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUmVkUmFpZGVyU3BvcnRzPC9hPiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0swQ2taMkMxMnEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LMENrWjJDMTJxPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgQ2xhcmUgKEBNYXR0Q2xhcmVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dENsYXJlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1 cy83MjQ3NjMyODgwMTQxOTI2NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMjYsIDIwMTY8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==