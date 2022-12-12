Will Hammond was in Lubbock for Texas Tech's 37-34 win vs Texas

Texas Tech added a major piece to the future puzzle on Monday night with the commitment of 2024 Hutto quarterback Will Hammond. Hammond's commitment means that for the second straight cycle, Texas Tech will have its quarterback before spring ball even begins. (In the 2023 class Justin Northwest's Jake Strong committed to Tech in January and he is expected to sign next week) Hammond had a big junior season, putting up 2763 passing yards, 728 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns in just 10 games. He was named the 6A district 12 co-offensive MVP. In order to learn more about the future Red Raider gunslinger and what fans should expect from him we spoke with his high school head coach, Will Compton.

Since you got Will in your program, how have you seen him grow as a leader and overall off-the-field?

"Will is a member of our leadership council, which we have six (6) of our athletes this past season that were on there. We meet Monday morning and we talk about things that need to be addressed in the locker room, things that need to be addressed on the field, what was working for the players and maybe some changes that we need to make. Me starting in June, which is a little bit late, I really had to lean on that leadership council for kind of the vibe of the locker room. He did a great job with that and helping me out. He was also selected onto the student athletic leadership council for the entire school. He's one of our football representatives inside of the whole program, and so I think that what he brings to the table leadership wise is phenomenal. He holds his teammates accountable, he's a great kid, which everybody says they have great kids but he's a great kid that you can truly trust and he does a great job with that."

How do you think he fits in Zach Kittley's system that's pass heavy and in the Big 12 conference?

"He loves to sling that ball around. We've done a really good job. Coming in late, it was a little bit of a transition. Through the summer we had to install offense which was similar but different names. He did a great job along with coach (Matt) Leonard our offensive coordinator, of sitting down, they had some lunch meetings and things like that to go over the verbiage. Did a great job adjusting into what we were wanting to do which obviously took off - he didn't throw an interception until game 6 before he threw his first one. The other thing he brings to the table which is underrated with him is his ability to use his legs. He's not just a pocket passer, he's a true dual-threat guy. He had 750 yards rushing this year, did a great job with that as well."

What did you see whenever the Tech coaches came in to visit and talk to you about Will, what made that the perfect marriage?

"I think it's a great fit. Coach (Joey) McGuire does a fantastic job really buying into the culture that he's building there. I think that was what Will felt the most as far as when he made his visits up there. Of all the places that he visited and went to games and things like that, he felt most at home like it was a family atmosphere whenever he went to Tech. That was the big thing for him. In our program we try to create that atmosphere and he said it was almost like a perfect translation going to the next level."

Who are some young guys in the program that college football fans should keep an eye on for the future?