After giving up 13 total points in the first weeks, the Red Raiders defensive unit has allowed a total of 83 points in the last two matchups to the Arizona Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners. The Big 12 schedule does not get any easier as the Red Raiders return to Jones AT&T Stadium for an early game Saturday against Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys, highlighted by multiple skilled-position players such as quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard, and wide out Tylan Wallace.

A new mindset and a bunch of corrections and resolutions will need to be made heading into Saturday’s matchup for the Red Raiders.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings has been on the rise on the coach Keith Patterson’s unit and talked to the media Monday afternoon.

Direct snap

On a fourth-down play last Saturday, Hutchings went in on the punting unit and took a direct snap to pick up the short yardage for the first down, one of the few highlights the Red Raiders posted in the blowout loss.

Hutchings said they had been practicing that play all week long preparing for the game in the case the play and opportunity would present itself to run it.

“I played running back in high school,” Hutchings said, “so he just gave me a chance to run the ball during the game. I was hoping I didn’t drop it. That’s the one responsibility I had, just don’t drop the ball. Caught it, and I just took off. We did some ball security drills leading up for the game and just simple stuff like that, but nothing too much.”

The advice Hutchings was given: “Keep it high and tight. Other than that, nothing else.”

Hutchings also joked (but might have been serious) about getting in on the running back position.

“Put me in the goal line package and I’ll be more than happen to run the ball, but it was good to have a chance to run the ball.”

Prepping for the Pokes

Senior defensive back Desmon Smith also spoke to the media Monday after practice and had a chance to talk about another tough upcoming matchup in the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are now 1-1 after dropping their Big 12 opener to the Texas Longhorns and sneaking past the Kansas State Wildcats last week.

“Tackling is an area where we got to improve,” Smith said. “We’ve all got improvements to make every week. Just take a step back, look at the film, see what they did wrong, see what we can do from there.”

Although Smith defends primarily the pass, Smith acknowledged the run-heavy Cowboys and their style of play that has helped the Cowboys be successful so far in the season.

“A very powerful run-team,” Smith said. “They trust their running back. They’ve got a lot of weapons, you know, on the outside in (Wallace), great receiver, and, you know, they’re going to run the football. They trust their guys they’ve got good on the line, and we’re going to have a game plan for them.”

Last year, the Red Raiders blew past the Cowboys 41-17, which included a second half shutout. Smith said he has games Tech has lost circled on his calendar, and the Cowboys may have the same mentality in circling the double T on theirs.

One of the key players who wants to avenge a win: Tylan Wallace. Smith talked about what the talented wideout brings to the table against the Red Raiders.

“The thing that stands out to me about him most is he’s a 50-50-ball guy,” Smith said. “If you’re not on your technique or if you’re not aggressive, he’s going to go up and he’s going to get the ball. We’ve got to make sure we game plan and just prepare ourselves each and every day this week.”



