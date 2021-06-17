Hut Graham is commit No. 1 for 2022

"I play quarterback and corner back for my high school team, and Coach Patterson told me to work at defensive back for the camp. I played mostly corner this year, but I can play safety as well. I consider myself an athlete, so whether it is playing quarterback or playing defensive back or even playing receiver, I just want to help the team."

"My Dad is a former football coach, and he actually coached with Coach (Keith) Patterson at both Tulsa and Arizona State. That is where we first met, and I have always had a good relationship with Coach Patterson. There is a level of trust with him, and I know he can help me achieve my dream of playing at the highest level.

Recruiting is all about relationships, and the Graham family has a unique connection to the Texas Tech coaching staff.

"I had the same decision to make this year and wanted to return to Lubbock for the Texas Tech camp. I really enjoyed the camp with the Tech coaches, especially compared to camps with a ton of kids there and limited reps. I was one of 3-4 defensive backs at the Tech camp, and that meant more reps and more practice and learning from the coaches."

"It all happened pretty fast, with the offer last week and taking my official visit this week, but I had actually camped with the Texas Tech coaches a few summers ago and that is where things started. My Dad and I sit down after the season, and we map out which camps I plan to attend for the summer. I usually get to take one trip a little further from home along with the camps closer to home, and I chose to visit Lubbock a few years ago.

Gunter athlete Hut Graham earned his offer from the coaches last week and made his commitment to the coaching staff today before finishing his official visit to Lubbock.

After unofficially visiting for the camp last week and receiving the offer, Graham quickly coordinated the official visit with the Tech coaches.

"The official visit was great, because I had been to Lubbock a few years ago and then again last week for the camp. But this time around, I was able to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff and learn more about them. They took me through everything and we went out to eat as a group, and we just spent a lot of time together.

"What stood out the most to me was just the people, the coaches and the players I was able to meet and spend time with. Also, really everyone who helped us during the visit. I liked the small town feel, but you can also feel the support throughout the building and in talking with people around Lubbock."

Graham's host for the official visit was Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton, and the two young men played one another in the playoffs this year with Graham's Gunter team beating Morton's Eastland team.

"Behren (Morton) was my host for the weekend and we actually already knew one another before. We had played them in the playoffs this past season, and Behren texted me after the game and congratulated me and told me that I had a great game. Fast forward a few months, and he is hosting me on my official visit to Texas Tech and showing me around the program.

"Now we are going to become teammates, plus we have a lot in common. We are both guys from small towns playing at a smaller level, and both of our Dads are football coaches. I would say having him as my host over the last few days and already knowing him a little bit made everything a little easier during the visit."

The three-star standout also shared more about the moment he committed to Matt Wells and the Texas Tech coaching staff.

"I knew that I wanted to commit before coming on the official visit, but I waited until we met with Coach Wells in his office. It was my parents and I, and we were all talking for a while. He asked me where I was with my decision making process and I told him that I was ready to make things official and commit to Texas Tech. Coach Wells and all of the coaches were very happy and we all had a great conversation.

"I felt like the coaches were showing genuine interest, and knowing Coach Patterson made it an even easier decision. The official visit made Texas Tech feel like home and I'm excited to become a Red Raider. I'm 100-percent committed, and I'm done with recruiting now."

Graham did not necessarily know he was the first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class, but is now open to helping add other recruits to the class.

"I really didn't know I was the first commitment until I talked with the coaches, and never thought of it like that. I don't know about recruiting others, but I'm willing to help recruit others and help the coaches however I can."

Currently rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, Graham chose the Red Raiders over seven (7) other offers from Darmouth, Air Force, Hawaii, Army, Northern Arizona, UTSA and South Dakota State.

As a junior, he finished with 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns passing along with 654 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing, earning the District 8-3A-II Overall MVP Award.