Humble WR TJ West found the right fit at Texas Tech
The Texas Tech staff hosted over 70 recruits for Junior Day this weekend, with many top targets and recruits making the trip to Lubbock.
One such prospect who came in with a scholarship offer and left verbally committed was 2023 Humble wide receiver TJ West.
What you need to know...
... West picked up his offer from Tech back on November 9th, 2021, the day after Joey McGuire was officially announced as Texas Tech's new football coach.
... As a junior, West was named District 21-6A 2nd Team wide receiver.
Texas Tech visit: "When we first got there we met the coaches, I got checked in, we ate. We looked at the facilities, the dorms. They kinda took us around the whole campus.
Then we tried on the uniforms and went to the basketball game. The fans are crazy. They're just crazy, that's one reason why I committed is I liked the environment.
Then pretty much during the game coach McGuire and coach (James) Blanchard took me to a room, a private room where I committed."
Texas Tech coaches: "Me and coach Emmett Jones, our relationship is becoming stronger every day. I sat by him on the way when we were going to the dorms. He sat by me and we talked about the offense and stuff.
Coach Blanchard and coach (Kirk) Bryant, they text me every day. We stay in touch every day."
What the coaches like about him: "At my school this year our quarterback was a freshman, so it's not like I had a breakout year but I still did pretty good. I held my own. They said they liked how humble I was and how I dealt with my situation, I didn't complain about it."
Zach Kittley's offense: "Yes sir, it's most definitely exciting. That's one of the reasons I picked Tech. That's one of the first things they said to me before they even asked about me, is they told me it's a pass-first offense. That's all I needed to hear."
Offseason plans: "Yeah, I'm playing 7-on-7 and we got lifts at the school. Pretty much just working out and getting ready for next season.
I want to get better at my route running. I perfected it but there's still room for improvement, so I'd say my route running and hands, really."
Senior season goals: Humble went 2-8 last season, but all that means is there's room to go up in 2022.
"We need to stay locked in, don't let anything get in the way and just finish the year out strong."
Recruiting others: "Yes sir, I was talking to some of the recruits yesterday. We got in touch, gonna stay in touch."
Message to Tech fans: "Tech fans, you're getting a player that's not scared to work. I'm gonna interact with the fans every time I can. I'm just a hard-working individual."