Humble WR TJ West found the right fit at Texas Tech

The Texas Tech staff hosted over 70 recruits for Junior Day this weekend, with many top targets and recruits making the trip to Lubbock.

One such prospect who came in with a scholarship offer and left verbally committed was 2023 Humble wide receiver TJ West.

What you need to know...

... West picked up his offer from Tech back on November 9th, 2021, the day after Joey McGuire was officially announced as Texas Tech's new football coach.

... As a junior, West was named District 21-6A 2nd Team wide receiver.

Texas Tech visit: "When we first got there we met the coaches, I got checked in, we ate. We looked at the facilities, the dorms. They kinda took us around the whole campus.

Then we tried on the uniforms and went to the basketball game. The fans are crazy. They're just crazy, that's one reason why I committed is I liked the environment.

Then pretty much during the game coach McGuire and coach (James) Blanchard took me to a room, a private room where I committed."

Texas Tech coaches: "Me and coach Emmett Jones, our relationship is becoming stronger every day. I sat by him on the way when we were going to the dorms. He sat by me and we talked about the offense and stuff.

Coach Blanchard and coach (Kirk) Bryant, they text me every day. We stay in touch every day."

What the coaches like about him: "At my school this year our quarterback was a freshman, so it's not like I had a breakout year but I still did pretty good. I held my own. They said they liked how humble I was and how I dealt with my situation, I didn't complain about it."