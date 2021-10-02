HOW THEY SCORED: Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20

FIRST QUARTER

TEXAS TECH – SaRodorick Thompson 1 run (Jonathan Garibay kick), 4:51

DRIVE: 10 plays-58 yards-4:27

KEY PLAYS: Getting the back was assured when Rico Gathers snuffed out a third-down swing pass to force a punt and the Red Raiders got clicking when Donovan Smith came on to convert a third-and-1 with a 11-yard keeper. Henry Colombi was patient in the pocket and connected on 4-of-5 passes for 48 yards, the last to Kaylon Geiger for 11 yards to set up Thompson for two short runs that ate up the final 4 yards. Texas Tech 7, West Virginia 0

TEXAS TECH – Thompson 1 run (Jonathan Garibay kick), :08

DRIVE: 6 plays-34 yards-2:49

KEY PLAYS: The Red Raider defense helped set the table more directly this time when Colin School strip-sacked Jarret Doege and Devin Drew hopped on the loose ball at the Mountaineers’ 34-yard-line. Myles Price stepped up for a short catch and a jet sweep to total 19 yards and Colombi dumped a short third-down pass to Henry Teeter for 7 yards to leave the final burst for Thompson. Texas Tech 14, West Virginia 0

SECOND QUARTER

TEXAS TECH – Garibay 33 FG, :00

DRIVE: 12 plays-59 yards-1:57

KEY PLAYS: Operating in the 2-minute offense with only one timeout, the Tech offense was nearly flawless. A screen pass to Xavier White was a huge play for 13 yards to convert third-and-11, followed two plays later by a Colombi-to-McLane Mannix for 15 yards to get into comfortable range. The Raiders field-goal unit had to sprint onto the field and get set up for the kick, which they did perfectly to produce the kick that sailed through as the half expired. Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 0

THIRD QUARTER

WEST VIRGINIA – Leddie Brown 4 run (Casey Legg kick), 11:59

DRIVE: 7 plays-75 yards-3:01

KEY PLAYS: WVU brought a sense of urgency out of the halftime break and Doege was at the eye of the storm with three passes gobbling up 61 yards to begin the series – a 40-yard dagger to Sam James was the big one. A key third-down conversion throw put the ball at the 1-yard-line and Brown took it from there. Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 7

WEST VIRGINIA – Legg 36 FG, 5:47

DRIVE: 9 plays-46 yards-3:43

KEY PLAYS: Doege scrambled for 10 yards on first-and-20 to revive the drive then rifled a 21-yard strike to Winston Wright to convert a third-and-10. WVU got as close as the 14-yard-line, but a false start followed by two incompletions ended the TD threat.

Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 10

WEST VIRGINIA – Isaiah Esdale 14 pass from Doege (Legg kick), 1:15

DRIVE: 6 plays-86 yards-2:58

KEY PLAYS: Esdale helped the Mountaineers get rolling with a 55-yard grab and Doege scratched out 3 yards on third-and-1 from the 17 to keep the drive moving forward. Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 17

FOURTH QUARTER

TEXAS TECH – Garibay 29 FG, 11:46

DRIVE: 9 plays-62 yards-4:24

KEY PLAYS: Colombi launched a deep throw on the first snap of the final period to Loic Fouonji for 46 yards to flip the field, but WBU’s Nicktroy Fortune tripped up the receiver to save the touchdown. That loomed large when the Red Raiders stalled after getting to first-and-goal from the 7. Josh Chandler-Semedo dropped Colombi for no gain on third down the force the kick. Texas Tech 20, West Virginia 17

WEST VIRGINIA – Legg 28 FG, 4:34

DRIVE: 13 plays-64 yards-7:12

KEY PLAYS: Stuck inside the 20-yard-line after a wobbly kickoff return, the Red Raiders didn’t flinch – Colombi in particular. A second-down over-the-top throw to Geiger gobbled up 42 yards and Thompson stunned WVU with back-to-back runs of 13 and 16 yards to move the ball to the 9-yard-line. Texas Tech efficiently worked the clock down and sent Garibay out for the game-winner, which he boomed through. Texas Tech 20, West Virginia 20

· FINAL SCORE: Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20

· RECORDS: Texas Tech 4-1, 1-1 Big 12 Conference; West Virginia 2-3, 0-2.

· UP NEXT: TCU at Texas Tech, 6 p.m. Oct. 9







