How the Texas Tech Football roster was made
These days recruiting is no longer about signing the best 25 high school prospects you can and developing them. With the transfer portal in full swing, recruiting rankings don't always tell the ful...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news