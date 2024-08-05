Advertisement
How Red Raiders graded out in Madden NFL 25

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Madden NFL 25 is set to release August 16th, and the franchise just dropped the new player ratings over the weekend.

How did former Texas Tech standouts grade out? We take a look at the list from superstar Patrick Mahomes (99 overall) to 7th round rookie Myles Cole (65 overall) and everyone in between.

FS Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

OVERALL RATING: 70

SPD 92 | STR 57 | AGI 85 | JMP 90 | INJ 89 | STA 85

RE Broderick Washington

OVERALL RATING: 70

SPD 71 | STR 83 | AGI 62 | JMP 65 | INJ 89 | STA 73

Austin McNamara
Austin McNamara (Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

P Austin McNamara

OVERALL RATING: 69

SPD 76 | STR 45 | AGI 68 | JMP 76 | INJ 90 | STA 83

RT Terence Steele

OVERALL RATING: 75

SPD 74 | STR 88 | AGI 56 | JMP 69 | INJ 91 | STA 87

RE Myles Cole

OVERALL RATING: 65

SPD 83 | STR 78 | AGI 63 | JMP 84 | INJ 90 | STA 75

QB Patrick Mahomes

OVERALL RATING: 99

SPD 87 | STR 70 | AGI 87 | JMP 74 | INJ 94 | STA 97

Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

RE Tyree Wilson

OVERALL RATING: 73

SPD 81 | STR 85 | AGI 76 | JMP 82 | INJ 87 | STA 75

MLB Jordyn Brooks

OVERALL RATING: 76

SPD 88 | STR 73 | AGI 86 | JMP 82 | INJ 90 | STA 92

WR Erik Ezukanma

OVERALL RATING: 65

SPD 88 | STR 68 | AGI 81 | JMP 86 | INJ 92 | STA 84

ROLB Sam Eguavoen

OVERALL RATING: 70

SPD 85 | STR 70 | AGI 76 | JMP 89 | INJ 92 | STA 77

CB Zech McPhearson

OVERALL RATING: 68

SPD 89 | STR 60 | AGI 89 | JMP 93 | INJ 89 | STA 89

NOT LISTED BUT IN NFL: TE Baylor Cupp (Kansas City Chiefs), CB Rayshad Williams (Las Vegas Raiders), OL Le’Raven Clark (Philadelphia Eagles), OL Cole Spencer (Tennessee Titans), S Tyler Owens (Washington Commanders)

KEY....

SPD - Speed

STR - Strength

AGI - Agility

JMP - Jumping

INJ - Injury

STA - Stamina

