Houston (TX) Cy Falls LB Kaleb Burns gives his pledge to Texas Tech
A down-to-the-wire recruiting battle swung the way of Texas Tech, with 2025 Houston (TX) Cy Falls linebacker Kaleb Burns announcing his intentions of becoming a Red Raider.
One of the top ILB targets on the board for Tech, Burns chose to bring his talents to the 806 over the likes of in-state rivals Baylor and SMU.
The Red Raiders have been after Burns’ services for some time, first offering Burns in October of 2023 and have recruited him in totality since his sophomore year.
Burns took several official visits throughout his recruitment, with his trip to West Texas falling on Father’s Day weekend. Burns spoke highly of the Tech fanbase and the love that was consistently being shown to him, which seemed to bear great importance on his decision.
A difference maker in this courtship potentially came from Red Raider inside linebacker coach Josh Bookbinder, who Burns described as “a game changer.”
Boasting 21 offers from various programs around the country, Burns was one of Tech’s most highly-coveted defensive prospects on the recruiting trail.
Burns has shown tremendous versatility for the Cy Falls defense, with the schematics placing him in somewhat of an inside-outside hybrid linebacker role. After appearing in several games his sophomore season, Burns paved his path on the heels of a 73 tackle, 18.5 tackles-for-loss and six sack season in his junior campaign.
Burns is an instinctive defender, who does an excellent job of getting downhill and using his physicality to finish off plays. The developmental aspect was a key point-of-emphasis for Burns and he reveled at the idea of what Tech could offer in that regard.
With a 6-foot-1, 215 pound frame and behind a 4.59 40-yard dash, Burns has an easily projectable frame that Bookbinder and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter can mold into the next great Red Raider linebacker.
Paired with long-standing commit Brock Golwas, who is one of the fastest linebackers in the state, the 2025 inside linebacker class has shaped up well for Texas Tech.
