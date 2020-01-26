Hoops visitor reactions: Kentucky
Along with a big list of football visitors for Junior Day, the Texas Tech basketball staff hosted one signee (Micah Peavy) and seven other uncommitted recruits for the Kentucky game. We caught up w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news