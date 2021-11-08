Hoops Class of 2023: An early look at the top targets

Mark Adams and staff may still be finishing up the class of 2022 but the 2023 class will start heating up before we know it. Here is an early look at some of the top targets Mark Adamsand Co are prioritizing the hardest.
I put KJ Lewis first for a reason. If anyone on this list is being prioritized the most by the Texas Tech staff it is without a doubt, KJ Lewis. The El Paso, Texas native has already visited Texas Tech unofficially and plans to officially visit in the near future.
Lewis has also recently included Texas Tech in his top 12. He has been offered by ultimately every high major university in Texas.
The second prospect on this list is 4-star guard Marquavious Brown. Ranked 89th nationally from Newton High School in Covington, Georgia, Brown has yet to visit Texas Tech but he has made plans to do so with assistant coach Corey Williams. Brown has also told me that the whole coaching staff plans to come watch him play in Hoston on November 13th. Texas Tech also recently made Browns top 4, as well as Georgia, Missouri, and UAB.
Next on this list is 4 star forward Justin McBride. McBride plays for the prestigious Oak Hill Academy and is ranked 103rd in the nation. "McBride has only taken one college visit so far, and unofficial to Missouri. He plans on visiting Texas Tech officially in the near future. Visits to Arkansas and Kansas are still in the works." according to on3.com
Hooper by day, Tik-Tok star by night. Next on the list is the viral sensation, Jared McCain. McCain is a 6'2 guard from Corona, California, and has blown up in the past 6 months. Not only for basketball but for Tik-Tok. Most recently McCain has been offered by Duke and UCLA but he does have interest in the scarlet and black. "I watched them (Texas Tech) last year, the crowd, the fans, it looks crazy out there. I want to take a visit so bad out there." according to 247Sports. His talks with the Red Raiders have made impression on him and he intends to take a visit but has yet to set up a date, he told them.
Next on the list is Rivals150 guard Drew Steffe. Ranked 136th in the nation, Steffe visited Texas Tech unofficially at the end of October and that was the moment Mark Adams had offered him.
Also holds offers from SMU, Arizona State, Auburn, Oklahoma State, among others.
Last on the list is 6'0 guard Jaland Lowe from Missouri City, Texas. Lowes only reported offers are Texas Tech and Texas State but I expect him to blow up soon. Lowe visited Texas Tech last week unofficially and I was told it went very well.
Keep in mind, that it is still early and this will most definitely change in the near future. These are just a few prospects that have shown strong interest in Texas Tech and are being recruited hard by Mark Adams and staff.