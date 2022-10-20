West Virginia enters Lubbock on a high note after an impressive 43-40 win over Baylor last Thursday and has quietly won 3 of their past 4 contests. Mountaineers' Offensive Coordinator and former Red Raider Graham Harrell makes a return to Lubbock after an illustrious career at Texas Tech.

Georgia transfer JT Daniels has filled in nicely at quarterback for West Virginia this season. The Mountaineers have a plethora of talented running backs, including CJ Donaldson, Tony Mathis, and Justin Johnson . Mathis has received the bulk of the work this year and rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in West Virginia's most recent game against Baylor. Daniels has enjoyed quality receivers to throw to, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton is no exception. The talented wide receiver's best game came in the season opener against Kansas, catching 11 balls for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Prather and Sam James round out a polished receiving core. West Virginia has struggled at times defensively this year, but DT Dante Stills leads a good pass rush unit. Stills tied the Mountaineers' TFL record last week and had a key block on a Baylor extra-point try. LB Lee Kpogba leads the team in total tackles.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders?



Behren Morton certainly fits the bill of a starter, leading the Red Raiders to a near-road upset over Oklahoma State two weeks ago in Stillwater. Tyler Shough figures to return very soon from an injury sustained in week one against Murray State, and Donovan Smith has had some great moments this year. We heard from McGuire earlier in the week that Morton has been taking the majority of snaps with the first team, and if Shough is medically cleared to return on Saturday, we could see all three quarterbacks against the Mountaineers.

Whatever the case ends up being, I like Texas Tech to win in Lubbock on Saturday. The Red Raiders offense has a terrific day and Tyree Wilson continues his dominant season on the defensive side. West Virginia's defense has allowed 1,036 yards in their last two games against Texas and Baylor, and a couple of fourth-quarter Tech touchdowns puts the game out of reach. Texas Tech improves to 3-2 and 2-2 in Big 12 play.



