Hogan is commit No. 15 for 2019
Houston Lamar corner Alex Hogan announced his commitment to the Red Raiders this afternoon. The three-star prospect is the No. 15 commitment and the fourth defensive back for the 2019 class.
Hogan mentioned that Texas Tech offered a family atmosphere and felt like home during his official visit earlier this summer.
"Basically, it was a family decision," Hogan said. "I sat down with my parents and everything pointed back to Texas Tech. Plus, I have family up there with Ta'Zhawn Henry and Kesean Carter. It just felt like home up there - the coaches, the players and everybody really. I just loved it there."
The standout corner called the coaching staff last night and let them know he was committing.
"They were all hyped," Hogan said. "I spoke with Coach (Clay) Jennings, Coach (Brett) Dewhurst, Coach (Zac) Spavital and Coach (David) Gibbs last night. They were all pumped up and excited to get me up there. The team is losing several defensive backs after this season and the coaches feel that I have an opportunity to compete for early playing time as a true freshman next season.
"There are just a lot of opportunities for me at Texas Tech. I have a very competitive nature and I like to compete at all times, for anything and everything. I just love the game of football and consider myself a dual threat corner, meaning that I can play inside or outside corner or even the nickel position. I can even help on special teams in coverage or even returns."
I did this for you R.I.P Aunt Tommielyn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mVALn8yvp8— A.Hogan (@fvmousalo) July 9, 2018
Hogan held 16 total offers and mentioned that making his commitment official was a big relief.
"It feels good to announce my commitment after the whole recruiting process," Hogan said. "It's definitely a relief knowing where I'm going to go and spend the next four years of my life. I was able to see how Tay-Tay (Henry) fits in so well down there and how much he vibes with everyone there. I know we come from the same place and background, so that made me even more comfortable when making my decision."
The three-star corner is open to helping recruit others, but does not necessarily consider himself a player who will heavily recruit other prospects to Lubbock.
"I want to just commit and relax for a while," Hogan said. "My recruitment is over, I'm a Red Raider. If people are interested in Tech, then I will definitely pull hard and try to get them on board, but I'm not the type of guy to actively recruit other players. Not like Ta'Zhawn anyway. (laughs)
"I want to see a game in Lubbock later this year, so maybe if there are other visitors or targets there, then I can recruit them a little bit in person. They play in Houston for the first game against Ole Miss and I might try to get there for that game too."
Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound corner chose the Red Raiders over Colorado, Iowa State, Memphis, Illinois, Minnesota, Utah, Indiana and several other offers.