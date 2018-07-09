Houston Lamar corner Alex Hogan announced his commitment to the Red Raiders this afternoon. The three-star prospect is the No. 15 commitment and the fourth defensive back for the 2019 class.

Hogan mentioned that Texas Tech offered a family atmosphere and felt like home during his official visit earlier this summer.

"Basically, it was a family decision," Hogan said. "I sat down with my parents and everything pointed back to Texas Tech. Plus, I have family up there with Ta'Zhawn Henry and Kesean Carter. It just felt like home up there - the coaches, the players and everybody really. I just loved it there."

The standout corner called the coaching staff last night and let them know he was committing.

"They were all hyped," Hogan said. "I spoke with Coach (Clay) Jennings, Coach (Brett) Dewhurst, Coach (Zac) Spavital and Coach (David) Gibbs last night. They were all pumped up and excited to get me up there. The team is losing several defensive backs after this season and the coaches feel that I have an opportunity to compete for early playing time as a true freshman next season.

"There are just a lot of opportunities for me at Texas Tech. I have a very competitive nature and I like to compete at all times, for anything and everything. I just love the game of football and consider myself a dual threat corner, meaning that I can play inside or outside corner or even the nickel position. I can even help on special teams in coverage or even returns."