RedRaiderSports - Hocutt: "Coach Wells will be returning as our football coach"

Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec addressed the media on Monday afternoon to talk about recent speculation about head football coach Matt Wells retaining his job after. This comes following the dismissal of offensive coordinator David Yost, who joined Wells two years ago from Utah State.

Hocutt sticking with Wells, gets Schovanec's vote of confidence

Hocutt opened his press conference by thanking the student-athletes at Texas Tech including the football team, which he hasn't met with since the firing of David Yost. Hocutt didn't hesitate to announce that Wells would indeed be on the sidelines next season for the Red Raiders for year three. He said Wells presented his evaluation of the program on Friday and discussions continued well into the rest of the weekend. Hocutt, seated to Schovanec's right, said he believes the progress on the defensive side of the ball was there. He added the developmental process shows signs as well in young players making impacts early on. "The talent continues to build and get better and I'm excited about that," Hocutt said. "I believe in the changes that coach Wells is going to make to the program and one of those we announced earlier today. Offensively, we've got to get our identity back. We've got to continue to progress on that side of the ball, become more prolific, become more aggressive in the way that we've been to play football on that offensive side of the ball. I believe all of those elements gives me confidence that we're going to be able to take the next steps with our football program." Schovanec said he communicated with Hocutt "extensively" the past "10 days so he would be informed on the manner that Hocutt was handling the post-season evaluation. He said "anyone who knows" him "knows his confidence in Hocutt." President Schovanec said they cannot deny the scrutiny and speculation over the past days. A lot of the meaning behind Schovanec's presence at the press conference represented was to show his support and confidence in Hocutt.



Wells ultimately makes the final call at OC, decided to part ways with Yost