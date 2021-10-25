Hocutt announces who will aid him in coaching search
Kirby Hocutt met with the media on Monday afternoon and said the plan is to unify Red Raider Nation by finding the ideal candidate to lead the football program into the future. Hocutt noted that he...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news