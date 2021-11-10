One of the first recruits that new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire contacted when he landed the job was Hebron linebacker Carson Dean, and it shouldn't be a surprise.

McGuire was one of the first coaches to believe in Dean, and he offered the 3-star linebacker this summer while at Baylor.

Dean says he was excited for McGuire and is looking forward to continuing that bond.

"We texted a little earlier and I told him I was proud of him for getting the job, and he told me to call him later, so I knew something was up. I've been talking to coach McGuire for months now so me and him have built a really solid relationship. We're really close, so I kind of knew the offer was going to come.

I called him, we talked for a little bit, and then he told me I had an offer to Tech. It was really a cool moment to know that I was one of his first offers since he got the head coach job so it was super cool."