Hebron linebacker Carson Dean is one of McGuire's top targets
One of the first recruits that new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire contacted when he landed the job was Hebron linebacker Carson Dean, and it shouldn't be a surprise.
McGuire was one of the first coaches to believe in Dean, and he offered the 3-star linebacker this summer while at Baylor.
Dean says he was excited for McGuire and is looking forward to continuing that bond.
"We texted a little earlier and I told him I was proud of him for getting the job, and he told me to call him later, so I knew something was up. I've been talking to coach McGuire for months now so me and him have built a really solid relationship. We're really close, so I kind of knew the offer was going to come.
I called him, we talked for a little bit, and then he told me I had an offer to Tech. It was really a cool moment to know that I was one of his first offers since he got the head coach job so it was super cool."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news