Hear From All-American Jasmyn Burns On Her Transfer to Texas Tech

NFCA First-Team All-American catcher from Ohio State Jasmyn Burns announced her commitment to Texas Tech. The sophomore had a record setting year putting up a .455 batting average with 14 doubles, 25 home runs and 72 RBI. "Seeing how well Coach Glasco coached his team on the biggest stage, it’s something I would love to be a part of," Burns told us when we asked what led to her choosing Texas Tech. "I also would love the chance to play with such an incredible player like Nija. I’ve always admired her and her passion for the game.”

Coming into college as a top 20 player from the Class of 2023 per Extra Innings Softball, Burns started every game for the Buckeyes her freshman season in 2024. She hit .298 with nine home runs and 37 RBI to earn all-region and Big 10 all-freshman honors. A solid start to her career only shot up exponentially this past season in a breakout campaign for Burns. She notched career bests in multiple offensive categories and in addition to her All-American nod she was also a USA Softball Top 20 Player of the Year finalist.

Her 25 bombs set a new Big 10 conference record for home runs in a single season and her 72 RBI were the most in Ohio State history. Fresh off a National Runner Up finish in 2025, Burns will be a nice boost of power to a Red Raider lineup that finished the season top 20 in the nation in runs scored but only 80th in home runs per game. Speed, havoc and YAAABOOOM power uniting in Lubbock for 2026? Sign us up. Welcome to the family Jazzy Burns!