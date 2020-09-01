RedRaiderSports - HBU-Texas Tech set for 7 p.m., Horns visit Lubbock for mid-afternoon kick

The Big 12 Conference made some schedule announcements on Tuesday morning including the first two kickoff times for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Sept. 12 start is approaching and Lubbock can expect a kickoff of 7 p.m. when Houston Baptist visits to begin this shortened season. It will be the first night game at Jones AT&T Stadium since Texas Tech's final home game last year against Kansas State, which was Senior Night.

Catch the opening game on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Big 12 season will begin for the Red Raiders on Sept. 26 when the Texas Longhorns come into town for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. This game will be televised on Fox.

The league office also announced the date for the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game. That is expected to take place on Dec. 12 with a time TBA. The game will be carried on ABC or ESPN.