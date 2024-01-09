Hard-hitting Tech takes down Oklahoma State, 90-73
Coming off an emotional win on the road against a conference rival, there is always a chance for a hangover in the game after. While the hangover was not avoided, it was remedied rather quickly as Texas Tech found its footing to take down Oklahoma State, 90-73, Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech shot a season-best 59 percent from the field, surpassing its previous best of 54.5 percent against North Alabama Jan. 1. Pop Isaacs led the way for the Red Raiders once again, finishing with 24 points on 4-8 shooting from the three-point line.
The performance from Isaacs marked his fourth-straight game reaching 20-plus points and his 12th double-digit performance of the year. All five of Tech’s starters finished in double-figures, with Kerwin Walton and Warren Washington putting up 16, followed by Darrion Williams who chipped in 14.
The Cowboys, admittedly, punched Tech in the mouth, starting the game by scoring seven unanswered points. Even after a 6-0 spurt from the Red Raiders midway through the half, OSU firmly remained in control, eventually pushing the lead to its largest at nine points, 20-11.
The run Tech mounted was nothing short of remarkable, putting on 14-2 tear, which included 11 straight. Fueled by a pair of three-balls from Isaacs, Tech took its first lead at 24-22 on the sophomore’s first trey before solidifying a nine-point lead on his second. Joe Toussaint drew a foul on a contested three-point attempt, before sinking all three foul shots to eclipse the 1,000 career points mark.
The first half momentum carried over into the second stanza for Tech, the lead expanding to its largest of 21 courtesy of a three-ball from Chance McMillian with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
The make from distance capped off a 13-3 swing in favor of the Red Raiders, handled by seven-straight converted baskets from the field and a smaller 8-0 run.
After being held to an abysmal 20 percent from three against Baylor, the Cowboys once again had a poor shooting night from deep, finishing 9-25 from deep.
Tech will stay put in Lubbock for its second consecutive contest at home, welcoming Kansas State Saturday. It will be double duty for the Red Raiders’ athletic programs, with the football team hosting Junior Day and the basketball team taking on the Wildcats at 3:00 p.m.