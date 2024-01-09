Coming off an emotional win on the road against a conference rival, there is always a chance for a hangover in the game after. While the hangover was not avoided, it was remedied rather quickly as Texas Tech found its footing to take down Oklahoma State, 90-73, Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech shot a season-best 59 percent from the field, surpassing its previous best of 54.5 percent against North Alabama Jan. 1. Pop Isaacs led the way for the Red Raiders once again, finishing with 24 points on 4-8 shooting from the three-point line. The performance from Isaacs marked his fourth-straight game reaching 20-plus points and his 12th double-digit performance of the year. All five of Tech’s starters finished in double-figures, with Kerwin Walton and Warren Washington putting up 16, followed by Darrion Williams who chipped in 14.

