Happy Halloween: Scariest Red Raiders, past and present
In honor of Halloween's arrival, I thought it would be fun to talk about who the scariest Red Raiders of all time are.
Now, I've broken it up into two categories with two subcategories for each: past players on offense and defense and current players on offense and defense.
Past Players
Offense: Brandon Carter
Let’s start with former players. Right off the bat, when I think of scary Red Raiders, Brandon Carter shoots to the top of the list. Carter is not scary just from his dominating play on the field; I think he straight-up looks like a Halloween costume. Imagine having to take on a 6' 6", 300+ pound man with copious amounts of eye black, a mohawk, and head tattoos. Not to mention Carter was named an All-American and didn’t allow a sack all season for a fantastic Red Raider team. I actually remember being somewhat scared of Carter watching him on TV with my parents when I was seven years old.
I mean, just look at this man. He is the embodiment of a scary athlete in how he played and how terrifying he looked to match up against.
Defense: Dwayne Slay
On the defensive side of things for former players, I think it's only fitting to include one of the hardest hitters in Texas Tech history, Dwayne Slay.
The 2005 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American was at Tech for just one year, but despite this, became a Red Raider legend in how he was able to punish defenders.
Of course, everyone remembers his brutal hit on Kansas State quarterback Alan Evridge in a 2005 matchup against the Wildcats at the Jones.
Let's just say, if this man was running at me full speed, I think I would just quit football on the spot.
Current Players
Offense: Mason Tharp
Now, I would be lying if I told you that I didn't have difficulty finding a current player on offense who even came close to matching the intensity that Carter had.
For a current player on offense, I'm going with TE Mason Tharp.
Tharp is 6' 9" and although doesn't really possess the attributes to punish defenders in the same way other big guys do, can quite literally catch anything thrown high enough in the air. He's a matchup nightmare, and If I was a defender who was tasked with guarding him, I would be very, very, very scared.
He also likes to drag defenders...
Defense: Tyree Wilson
I really don't even think there is a debate here. Tyree Wilson is a mammoth of a human being at 6' 6" and 275. The star of the Texas Tech defense is projected to go in the first round in virtually every mock draft, some having him in the top five.
Wilson currently leads the Big 12 in tackles-for-loss and is second in sacks.
Quarterbacks already have the toughest job on the field, but factor in a scenario where Wilson is running at you trying to knock your head off, and that job seems a whole lot tougher.
