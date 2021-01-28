RedRaiderSports - Grapevine wideout Ben Gair talks Texas Tech commitment

Texas Tech has added several quality players via the preferred walk-on route in the last week and that includes Grapevine wide receiver Ben Gair.

What you need to know...

... Gair announced his commitment to Texas Tech on January 27th, just two days after picking up his preferred walk-on offer

... Gair also held offers from Lamar, Texas-Permian Basin, Southern Arkansas, Missouri S&T and Stephen F. Austin at the time of his commitment

... As a senior, Gair put up 62 catches for 794 yards and 13 touchdowns

Texas Tech coaches: "I've been talking to coach (Joel) Filani and coach Luke Wells for the last three weeks or so. Interest started picking up as of late and yesterday I got on a virtual visit with them and that's just what really sold me. I got to know them a little bit better too."

Why Texas Tech: "I just felt like Texas Tech set me up best for life after football. I know I can't play this game forever, and I know that a good education and a good degree is very important to me. So I felt like Texas Tech does that for me and sets me up best for my future endeavors."