RedRaiderSports - Grapevine wideout Ben Gair talks Texas Tech commitment

Grapevine wideout Ben Gair talks Texas Tech commitment
Texas Tech has added several quality players via the preferred walk-on route in the last week and that includes Grapevine wide receiver Ben Gair.
... Gair announced his commitment to Texas Tech on January 27th, just two days after picking up his preferred walk-on offer
... Gair also held offers from Lamar, Texas-Permian Basin, Southern Arkansas, Missouri S&T and Stephen F. Austin at the time of his commitment
... As a senior, Gair put up 62 catches for 794 yards and 13 touchdowns
Texas Tech coaches: "I've been talking to coach (Joel) Filani and coach Luke Wells for the last three weeks or so. Interest started picking up as of late and yesterday I got on a virtual visit with them and that's just what really sold me. I got to know them a little bit better too."
Why Texas Tech: "I just felt like Texas Tech set me up best for life after football. I know I can't play this game forever, and I know that a good education and a good degree is very important to me. So I felt like Texas Tech does that for me and sets me up best for my future endeavors."
COMMITTED!!🔴⚫️ #WreckEm #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/S8zqbKQEIh— Ben Gair (@BenjaminGair) January 27, 2021
Strengths as a receiver: "I would definitely say my speed. 4.48 laser speed, that's definitely one of my strengths. I can run any route in the route tree, just tell me what to do and I can do it. I'll put it all out on the field and do whatever I can to help the team out."
Special Teams: "I'm a punt returner, kick returner. I cover kickoffs too. Basically anything that the coaches need me to do."
Senior season: Grapevine had a successful season, going 10-4 and winning a couple playoff games, too.
"Early on in the season our coaches sat down with us and talked with everyone about what we want to do and what our plan was. Once June 8th hit, which was the first day we could actually do anything, we just made a plan and we went with it. I felt like that's why we were so successful because we were following the plan all summer. We knew we were going to be able to play and I feel like the coaches had us ready. We knew going into the season with our district being changed we were going to have a great chance to make a deep run in the playoffs."
Message to Tech fans: "I can't wait to get the ball rolling. I'm gonna come in, work hard, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for this team."