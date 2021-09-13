 RedRaiderSports - Grading the Red Raiders: Stephen F. Austin
2021-09-13

Grading the Red Raiders: Stephen F. Austin

Texas Tech linebacker Jesiah Pierre finishes a tackle vs SFA
Texas Tech linebacker Jesiah Pierre finishes a tackle vs SFA (Chase Seabolt)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

How did the Red Raiders perform individually in the team's 28-22 win vs. Stephen F. Austin? Below is a look at the best individual performances on offense and defense from the game, as determined by PFF's grading system.

TTU OFFENSE - vs. SFA GRADES
PLAYER POSITION SNAPS GRADE

Xavier White

HB

25

73.0

Tyler Shough

QB

51

72.8

Tahj Brooks

HB

26

71.1

Erik Ezukanma

RWR

42

70.2

Caleb Rogers

RT

51

64.3

Myles Price

SLWR

26

61.1

Dalton Rigdon

SLWR

6

57.4

McLane Mannix

SLWR

11

56.6

Trey Cleveland

LWR

12

56.1

Kaylon Geiger

LWR

37

55.7

T.J. Storment

LT

51

54.0

Mason Tharp

TE-R

9

53.9

Travis Koontz

TE-R

40

53.2

Dawson Deaton

C

51

52.3

Henry Teeter

TE-R

11

51.2

Weston Wright

LG

51

50.3

Josh Burger

RG

51

50.1

J.J. Sparkman

RWR

10

46.7
TTU DEFENSE - vs. SFA GRADES
PLAYER POSITION SNAPS GRADE

Philip Blidi

LE

19

84.4

Devin Drew

DRE

52

77.0

DaMarcus Fields

RCB

73

76.7

Colin Schooler

WLB

67

75.9

Tony Bradford Jr.

DLT

63

75.6

Kosi Eldridge

WLB

3

73.8

Jaylon Hutchings

NT

49

73.5

Krishon Merriweather

WLB

38

72.7

Jesiah Pierre

WLB

33

70.4

Jacob Morgenstern

WLB

21

70.2

Brandon Bouyer-Randle

WLB

57

69.6

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

LCB

34

69.3

Riko Jeffers

MLB

56

69.3

Adrian Frye

RCB

15

69.1

Tyree Wilson

DRE

49

68.4

Eric Monroe

SS

49

67.9

Nelson Mbanasor

DLE

39

62.5

Rayshad Williams

LCB

83

62.0

Reggie Pearson Jr.

FS

91

61.9

Cam White

LCB

7

54.8

Malik Dunlap

RCB

13

47.5

Marquis Waters

SS

90

44.5
