Grading the Red Raiders: Stephen F. Austin
How did the Red Raiders perform individually in the team's 28-22 win vs. Stephen F. Austin? Below is a look at the best individual performances on offense and defense from the game, as determined by PFF's grading system.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SNAPS
|GRADE
|
Xavier White
|
HB
|
25
|
73.0
|
Tyler Shough
|
QB
|
51
|
72.8
|
Tahj Brooks
|
HB
|
26
|
71.1
|
Erik Ezukanma
|
RWR
|
42
|
70.2
|
Caleb Rogers
|
RT
|
51
|
64.3
|
Myles Price
|
SLWR
|
26
|
61.1
|
Dalton Rigdon
|
SLWR
|
6
|
57.4
|
McLane Mannix
|
SLWR
|
11
|
56.6
|
Trey Cleveland
|
LWR
|
12
|
56.1
|
Kaylon Geiger
|
LWR
|
37
|
55.7
|
T.J. Storment
|
LT
|
51
|
54.0
|
Mason Tharp
|
TE-R
|
9
|
53.9
|
Travis Koontz
|
TE-R
|
40
|
53.2
|
Dawson Deaton
|
C
|
51
|
52.3
|
Henry Teeter
|
TE-R
|
11
|
51.2
|
Weston Wright
|
LG
|
51
|
50.3
|
Josh Burger
|
RG
|
51
|
50.1
|
J.J. Sparkman
|
RWR
|
10
|
46.7
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SNAPS
|GRADE
|
Philip Blidi
|
LE
|
19
|
84.4
|
Devin Drew
|
DRE
|
52
|
77.0
|
DaMarcus Fields
|
RCB
|
73
|
76.7
|
Colin Schooler
|
WLB
|
67
|
75.9
|
Tony Bradford Jr.
|
DLT
|
63
|
75.6
|
Kosi Eldridge
|
WLB
|
3
|
73.8
|
Jaylon Hutchings
|
NT
|
49
|
73.5
|
Krishon Merriweather
|
WLB
|
38
|
72.7
|
Jesiah Pierre
|
WLB
|
33
|
70.4
|
Jacob Morgenstern
|
WLB
|
21
|
70.2
|
Brandon Bouyer-Randle
|
WLB
|
57
|
69.6
|
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|
LCB
|
34
|
69.3
|
Riko Jeffers
|
MLB
|
56
|
69.3
|
Adrian Frye
|
RCB
|
15
|
69.1
|
Tyree Wilson
|
DRE
|
49
|
68.4
|
Eric Monroe
|
SS
|
49
|
67.9
|
Nelson Mbanasor
|
DLE
|
39
|
62.5
|
Rayshad Williams
|
LCB
|
83
|
62.0
|
Reggie Pearson Jr.
|
FS
|
91
|
61.9
|
Cam White
|
LCB
|
7
|
54.8
|
Malik Dunlap
|
RCB
|
13
|
47.5
|
Marquis Waters
|
SS
|
90
|
44.5